Hero CPL makes donation to Hurricane Irma relief efforts

PRESS RELEASE:-The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) wishes to send our best wishes to all those that have been affected by Hurricane Irma. It is heartbreaking to see parts of the Caribbean being impacted by such devastation and Hero CPL will be making a donation to the Pearl and Bunty Lara Foundation to help those that have been affected by Irma.

The hearts and minds of all those associated with Hero CPL are with those that have had their lives affected by the hurricane. Before tonight’s final there will be a moment of silence for those that have lost their lives.

Hero CPL CEO, Damien O’Donohoe, said: “It is dreadful to see such damage and destruction happen to the region. Everyone associated with the Hero CPL wishes all those who have had their lives impacted by this awful hurricane all the best over the days and weeks ahead. With Hurricane Jose also in the region we just hope that everyone stays safe.”

If people wish to make a donation to the relief efforts they can do so by visiting https://www.globalgiving.org