Hero CPL 2017 Finals Decided

PRESS RELEASE:-The lineup for finals week of the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League has been settled following the victory by the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots over the Barbados Tridents in the final group match of the season.

That win by the Patriots means they will face the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Play Off match on Tuesday 5th September. The winner of that game will go straight to the final on Saturday 9th September.

The first Eliminator match will happen on Wednesday 6th September, and this will see the Jamaica Tallawahs take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The winner of that match will play the loser of the Play Off game with the victor making through to the final.

Play Off: Tues 9 September, 8pm

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Eliminator 1: Wed 10 September, 8pm

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Eliminator 2: Thurs 11 September, 8pm

Loser of Play Off v Winner of Eliminator 1

Final: Sat 9 September, 8pm

Winner of Play Off v Winner of Eliminator 2