National security minister Hermangild Francis has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The key member of the Allen Chastanet administration who is reportedly doing well, is recovering at home.
National security minister Hermangild Francis has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The key member of the Allen Chastanet administration who is reportedly doing well, is recovering at home.
Independent senator Adrian Augier has expressed sadness at the unapologetic promotion of the tenets of …