Henley & Partners Expresses Sympathy for Hurricane Irma Victims

Henley & Partners, with its Managing Partners and all staff worldwide, expresses its deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to those suffering in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

We have witnessed with horror the devastating effect of this natural disaster, and now state our solidarity with the Caribbean people and the families who have lost their homes and their livelihoods, particularly on the island of Barbuda. We are actively working with our colleagues and partners in Antigua and Barbuda to determine the best way to direct funds to those who most need it, and to raise capital for the reconstruction of Barbuda.

Henley & Partners is already working with regional partners to provide opportunities for the development and empowerment of youth in the Caribbean. Together with the Halo Foundation in Antigua, it was recently announced that three deserving students from Antigua and Barbuda are now traveling to Canada to take up undergraduate scholarships at Saint Mary’s University in Nova Scotia, Canada. The students are recipients of the Henley & Partners Hero Scholarship and the Halo Foundation Hero Humanitarian Award. Henley & Partners will also continue to engage in such initiatives to support Caribbean societies.

Our long-standing relationship with and commitment to the Caribbean region has taught us about the strength and resilience of its people. Henley & Partners shares their current grief in the face of the most recent hurricane and wishes to assure them of our continued support during this difficult time.