HEALTH REGULATORS SAY NO TO IVERMECTIN FOR COVID-19 TREATMENT

Health regulators in Saint Lucia continue to caution against the use of Ivermectin for the treatment of covid-19 symptoms. Authorities citing leading medical agencies around the globe, including the WHO, warn that there is no conclusive evidence of the efficacy of the Anti-parasitic against covid-19. However, despite the warning, one well-known medical practitioner in Saint Lucia continues to push back.
Ivermectin is widely used across Africa and India and has been shown to be effective, Big pharma doesn’t want it used because if there is an effective treatment there is no need for the vaccine, its all about the money