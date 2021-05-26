Home / Breaking News / HEALTH REGULATORS SAY NO TO IVERMECTIN FOR COVID-19 TREATMENT

HEALTH REGULATORS SAY NO TO IVERMECTIN FOR COVID-19 TREATMENT

Allin Fevrier May 26, 2021 Breaking News, News Updates 1 Comment

Health regulators in Saint Lucia continue to caution against the use of Ivermectin for the treatment of covid-19 symptoms. Authorities citing leading medical agencies around the globe, including the WHO, warn that there is no conclusive evidence of the efficacy of the Anti-parasitic against covid-19. However, despite the warning, one well-known medical practitioner in Saint Lucia continues to push back.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

NGO APPALLED BY BRUTAL PENTECOST WEEKEND DOUBLE HOMICIDES

The deaths of four young people by gun-fire in less than two days, marred what …

One comment

  1. ANDREW
    May 26, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Ivermectin is widely used across Africa and India and has been shown to be effective, Big pharma doesn’t want it used because if there is an effective treatment there is no need for the vaccine, its all about the money

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved