HEALTH MINISTER VOWS MORE ROBUST COVID-19 MANAGEMENT

Public health officials are urging Saint Lucians to ensure they are fully vaccinated by taking both shots of the available vaccines, especially with the advent of the delta variant. Saint Lucia this week received 52 thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S, which will complement the current supply of the oxford/AstraZeneca brand. The miRNA vaccine can be administered to people 12 years and older. National immunization manager Tecla Jn Baptiste is urging saint lucians to complete the vaccine course.