Health minister Moses “Musa” Jn Baptiste announced the public health measures and restrictions in the adjusted protocols. While the measures have been extended, there were a few concessions, including limited church services on Sunday.
Health minister Moses “Musa” Jn Baptiste announced the public health measures and restrictions in the adjusted protocols. While the measures have been extended, there were a few concessions, including limited church services on Sunday.
Leader of the opposition Allen Chastanet says he has taken time out for reflection before …