Head Injury Linked to Cause of Death in Homicide 43

Homicide at Vieux Sucre

On Friday, October 20, 2017, officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station, received a report of an unresponsive male found along the Vieux Sucre Road in Gros Islet, about 9:15p.m.

Ian Celestin, a thirty two (32) year old resident of Vieux Sucre, Gros Islet, was found with an apparent injury to the head. He was escorted to the Gros Islet Polyclinic where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

Investigations are continuing into this matter. A post mortem examination is scheduled for Monday, October 23, 2017.

This incident brings the number of homicides recorded for the year 2017 to forty three (43).