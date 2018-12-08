HAYDEN FORDE LAUNCHES HIS FIRST BOOK

Playwright Hayden Forde has launched his first book. Forde who is a tireless exponent for the literary artform, was surrounded by some of his peers and mentors at a ceremony which highlighted his contribution to theatre and literature in general.
Playwright Hayden Forde has launched his first book. Forde who is a tireless exponent for the literary artform, was surrounded by some of his peers and mentors at a ceremony which highlighted his contribution to theatre and literature in general.
A shooting incident on Chaussee Road Castries on Friday left one man nursing a bullet …