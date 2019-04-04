Home / Breaking News / HAVE YOU DOWNLOADED THE NEW HTS NEWS4ORCE APP ?

Stephy Anius April 4, 2019 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

The HTS News4orce app has been launched ! Android users can now head over to the Google Play store and search for ‘HTS News4orce’ and download the app onto their mobile device. Iphone users will be able to download the app from the Apple App-store soon. App users will have access to breaking news and other news stories at their fingertips. The HTS News4orce app contains several exciting features. Download the HTS News4orce app today for free!

