The Harold Simmons Folk Academy of the Monsignor Patrick Anthony Folk Research Center and the Cultural Development Foundation in collaboration with the Julian R Hunte Group of Companies hosted the annual Honorable Harold Simmons Memorial Lecture Tuesday, June 19th 2018.

This year’s lecture was hosted under the theme; “tan fe tan, tan kite tan; negotiating a balance between tradition and change and delivered by training consultant Dr. Anthea Octave.

