Members of the Edward Family of Laborie are celebrating their matriarch’s 100th birthday milestone.

Family and friends of Josephine Martina Edward gathered in the community over the weekend, to give thanks for her life. They say the centenarian, popularly known as ‘Ma Edward,’ is known for her faith and firm belief in healthy, natural eating.

