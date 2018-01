HARBOR CLUB BOSS OPENS UP ABOUT NEW HOTEL

After much delay, the luxury Harbor Club hotel is now opened and operational.

The 115-room structure located on the Rodney Bay next to the IGY Marina is a designated 4-star hotel boasting the delivery of 5-star service.

It caters to both locals and foreigners, with a range of amenities, offering a choice of suites and junior suites, designed according to world-class standards.

News4orce met with owner Wes Hall on 5 January.