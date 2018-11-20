Home / News Updates / GUY UNCOVERS DISPUTED SLP DOLPHIN PARK DOCS
Economic Development Minister and Castries South East MP Guy Joseph

GUY UNCOVERS DISPUTED SLP DOLPHIN PARK DOCS

Rehani Isidore November 20, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Economic Development Minister and Castries South East MP Guy Joseph, has breathed new life into the proposed dolphin park row.

On Monday November 19th, Joseph unearthed what he says was a cabinet conclusion which discredits the former Saint Lucia Labour Party Administration and confirmed that they first agreed to the establishment of the controversial dolphin park.

Joseph has refuted claims, that the Allen Chastanet led Administration has arrived at a definitive position on what has become a bitter dispute between conservationists and Saint Lucia’s policy shapers.

