Tensions between local calypsonians and politicians have reached fever pitch.

A seemingly unfazed Castries South East MP Guy Joseph has pushed back at this year’s political commentary from numerous calypsonians. The Economic Development Minister in the United Workers Party Administration has questions about the songwriters and suggested the lyrical content should be more ‘uplifting’.

