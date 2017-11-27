Home / News Updates / Guy Joseph ‘appalled’ at ‘coolie man’ platform remarks during St. Jude protest march
[left] Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph [right] VF4Cs member Julius James

Guy Joseph ‘appalled’ at ‘coolie man’ platform remarks during St. Jude protest march

Rehani Isidore November 27, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories 1 Comment

Minister for Economic Development and Acting Prime Minister Guy Joseph has hit back at derogatory platform comments made during a protest march in Vieux-Fort that was coordinated by the Opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party [SLP].

On November 26, the SLP led what the Party described as a national demonstration against government plans for alternative uses for the long-delayed St. Jude Hospital.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on November 27, the Acting Prime Minister appeared to single out Julius James, one of the leaders of the local civil group known as the Vieux-Fort Coalition of Concerned Citizens for Change [VF4Cs]. James has been charged by the Economic Development Minister of spewing racial slurs during his platform speech when he allegedly referred to Joseph as a ‘coolie man’.

Minister Joseph told reporters that he was appalled at the racial taunts and accused Opposition MPs of having double standards – from Parliament discourse to platform rhetoric.

The Minister said the alleged racial abuse has struck a chord with the local Indian community. The Minister said he will continue to resist engaging in what he described as personal attacks whether in Parliament or on the stump. [Watch video]

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    November 27, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Man ur a damn coolie….deal with it
    Its when they call you a thief u should be appalling

    Reply

