GUY JOSEPH ADDRESSES SEVERAL ISSUES OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT

St. Lucia’s parliament was in session on Tuesday. As is the norm, a swarm of news teams assembled outside the house of parliament to interview elected members as they make their way to the chamber.

Tuesday’s session was heated, as the member for Castries South East Guy Joseph, pushed back against the allegation, that he sought to bribe two ministers of government in the former UWP administration, to get their support for the Hewanorra International Airport Re-development project. Joseph strongly denies the allegations against him, describing them as an attempt to smear his character.