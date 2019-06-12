Home / News Updates / GUY JOSEPH ADDRESSES SEVERAL ISSUES OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT

GUY JOSEPH ADDRESSES SEVERAL ISSUES OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT

Stephy Anius June 11, 2019 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

St. Lucia’s parliament was in session on Tuesday. As is the norm, a swarm of news teams assembled outside the house of parliament to interview elected members as they make their way to the chamber.

Tuesday’s session was heated, as the member for Castries South East Guy Joseph, pushed back against the allegation, that he sought to bribe two ministers of government in the former UWP administration, to get their support for the Hewanorra International Airport Re-development project. Joseph strongly denies the allegations against him, describing them as an attempt to smear his character.

 

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

EDUCATION MINISTER COMMENTS ON STUDENT KILLED IN CASTRIES SHOOTING

Dr. Gale Rigobert on Tuesday spoke about the fatal shooting of the 17-year-old student by …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved