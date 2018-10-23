GUY BROWN VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE WEEKEND RESULTS

Terry Finisterre- Le Club Volleyball’s first team beat home team Phoenix Volleyball in Laborie over the weekend, in the sole matchup of the Guy Brown Volleyball League.

Le Club won (3:0) 16:25, 9:25, 17:25. It’s just the second win of the season for the Le Club ladies, who opened the campaign with a tough, hard-fought 2:3 loss to Jetsetters. Subsequently, however, Le Club’s A team rebounded by beating their junior team in straight sets.

Phoenix, meanwhile, won the southern derby when they beat South Stars (3:2) 25:18, 25:18, 23:25, 26:28 and 18:16 in the season opener.

With fixtures backing up due to the persistent rain in recent weeks, as well as the paucity of covered venues, only one men’s game has been played to date.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

