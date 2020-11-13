Guru Inc – a Saint Lucia based agricultural technology company has announced the release of its integrated agriculture market platform (Guru marketplace), with a pilot programme in partnership with St. Lucia’s leading supermarket chain massy stores.
Last week the two parties signed an agreement, as the first step in this venture which is designed to better link farmers and buyers to meet the demands of the local market.
GURU INC AND MASSY STORES PILOT PROGRAMME
Guru Inc – a Saint Lucia based agricultural technology company has announced the release of its integrated agriculture market platform (Guru marketplace), with a pilot programme in partnership with St. Lucia’s leading supermarket chain massy stores.