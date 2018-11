AN UNDISCLOSED SUM OF CASH WAS REPORTEDLY STOLEN FROM THE RODNEY BAY BRANCH OF LOCAL SHIPPING COMPANY “WEST TECH”, AFTER THREE MEN STORMED THE OFFICE ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT. THE WEST TECH HEIST WAS CAUGHT ON IN-STORE SECURITY CAMERAS. TWO OF THE ARMED SUSPECTS CONCEALED THEIR IDENTITIES, BUT A THIRD SUSPECT WAS UNMASKED. THE IMAGES OF THE ARMED TRIO HAVE GONE VIRAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

