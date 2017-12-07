GUIBION FERDINAND BREAKS SILENCE IN “C” WORD ROW

Opposition Senator Guibion Ferdinand has spoken out for the first time on the “c” word controversy.
Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph recently took the Member of the Upper House to task for using the term at the SLP St. Jude protest rally to describe him.
But Ferdinand is not swayed and questioning whether the outrage is genuine.
When you address someone as ‘coolie’ or ‘nigger’, even if you are of the same ancestral heritage, you are presenting them as ‘other’, someone who is not your equal. It takes a big man to apologize! Instead, you weasel your way out and that reflects badly on your professionalism.
coolie woy
let stop being caught up in words and meanings and actually address the issues on the island
I have criticized Guy numerous times because he is a blowhard. However, this time I am firmly in his corner. There is no room in St. Lucia for this low level of behavior, Ferdinand. Your crass and racist outburst demands a full apology. The Labor party must make a statement if it intends to remain credible.