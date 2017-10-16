Gros Islet Youth Development Council to host Annual Youth Debate Competition

PRESS RELEASE: The Gros Islet Youth Development Council will host its Annual Youth Debate Competition. The objectives are to allow youth in Gros Islet to experience a professional debate, strengthen their public speaking ability, be able to analyse evidence and construct a persuasive argument.

On the 7th October 2017 the Council hosted its usual Debate Preparation Workshop to prepare the young people for the Annual Debate. The debaters were introduced to: Argument Construction, Speaking Style, Debate Technique and The Rebuttal. At this workshop the following details were announced:

On Saturday 21st October 2017 at the Gros Islet Municipal Building at 2:00 pm

Round One – Girls of a Feather (Proposition) v Northern United All Stars (Opposition)

The topic: “The high unemployment rate among youth is directly proportional to the high rate of youth crime in Saint Lucia.”

And at 5:00 pm

Round Two – Jockey Club (Proposition) v Last Year’s Winners (Opposition)

The topic: “Governments around the world are growing in number towards the granting of legal recognition to same-sex marriages. Saint Lucia should attempt to promote the acceptance of LGBT people by removing the anti-LGBT laws in the Saint Lucia Criminal Code.”

Winners of round one and two will debate in the final round dated for Saturday 11thNovember 2017 at the Gros Islet Municipal Building.