Gros Islet win the 2018 SLNCA Sandals U19 Cup by 6 wickets

Team Gros Islet are the SLNCA Sandals U19 Cup champions.

The competition concluded on Sunday May 20th at the Mindoo Phillip Park, where Gros Islet defeated Babonneau by 6 wickets.

Gros Islet hadn’t lost a game since the 50 overs a side tournament commenced in March.

Babonneau were dismissed for 112 in 41.4 overs. Zayee Antoine made 30 runs, while Caleb Thomas and Ryan Goodman made 26 and 11 runs respectively.

Bowling for Gros Islet, Simeon Gerson took 3 for 21 in 10 overs.

Dominic Auguste took 2 for 5 in 5.5 overs, Rene Montoute 2 for 23 in 10, Tyrel Chicot 2 for 25 in 5 and Lee Solomon 1 wicket.

Chasing 113, Gros Islet’s Kimani Melius topped for his side with 40 runs.

His team finished on 117 for 4 in 11.3 overs. Jard Goodman contributed 29, Dane Edward 25, Garvin Serieux 8 and Tyrel Chicot 1.

The wicket takers for Babonneau were Nyheem Rosemond with 2 for 27 in 4 overs, Ryan Goodman and Zayee Antoine each took 1 wicket.

