A Gros Islet man believed to be in his 20’s was fatally stabbed on Thursday morning. Marley Williams who was unemployed, is said to have been stabbed with a knife by a teenage girl. The incident happened on Marina Street in Gros Islet.
Awa dah ehh ritee gasaaa he din had to die wat now the police go whole yuu for a while then eventually yuu will be free breathing and living while he lieing 6 feet under think before yuu take action gasaaa dah erh ritee oyee😑i fed up of lucians now n their reckless behaviour😑