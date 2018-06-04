Gros Islet Football League promotional competition

[Press release] The Gros Islet football League started its Promotional League on Sunday June 3rd at the Grand Reverie Playing Field .

The 1st game featured GMC United vs Reduit FC. The 1st half saw goals from GMC United form Kerl Joseph in the 8th minutes, Selwyn Boyce in the 35th Minutes, Rohan Lambert in the 39th minutes and Tryece Jeremie in the 37th and 43rd minutes ending the first half 5-0 for GMC United, The 2nd have saw more goals for GMC United from Jason Jimilien in the 60th minutes, Shannon Leonce in the 85th minutes and Tamara Moise in the 90th minutes ending the game with GMC United winning over Reduit FC 8-0.

The 2nd game featured Monchy FC vs Dominators FC. The 1st have saw goals from Monchy FC from Troy Grenadge in the 24th minutes and Teve Lawrence in the 30th minutes ending the 1st half 2-0. No goals were scored in the 2nd have ending the game with Monchy FC winning over Dominators FC 2-0.

