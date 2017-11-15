Gros Islet Football League: Police vs KFC GMC United

(PRESS RELEASE) – With KFC GMC United on six (6) points with two games pending due to their involvement in The SLFA President’s Cup needing only 3 points to top Group A, this game was as important as their first.

Police on the other hand is only tired at SIX points with Veterans hence need to win or draw to qualify as best losers for next round. Northern United B sits comfortable in this group at nine (9) points.

Game started at 5:30pm promptly. KFC-GMC United may have underestimated the fight of the Police Officers hence found it very difficult to penetrate the final third. Youngest player on the pitch, Tyrecce Jeremie, also National U20 Player sent KFC-GMC United 1-0 up the 30th minute with brilliant strike in the 18yard area.

Second half saw more goals for the boys in Red. Substitute Charlery Mathurin scored another brilliant goal 35 yards away in the 70th minute while playing his usual midfield role. Tyrecce Jeremie wrapped up things in the 73rd minute with a well taken free kick 30 yards away.

Final Score: 3-0 in favour of KFC GMC United

#10 Tyrecce Jeremie: 2 goals

# 16 Charlery Mathurin: 1 goal