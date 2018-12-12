GROS ISLET BUS DRIVERS SPEAK OUT ON CAR WASH CONSTRUCTION

The drivers of the Gros Islet Minibus Association are calling on the authorities to consult them before embarking on a controversial plan for George the 5th Park. The plans are placing the member for Castries Central’s programme under pressure.
The drivers of the Gros Islet Minibus Association are calling on the authorities to consult them before embarking on a controversial plan for George the 5th Park. The plans are placing the member for Castries Central’s programme under pressure.
Veteran educator Dr Virginia Poyotte, is warning the youth about engaging in risky sexual behavior …
Not sure which one to believe