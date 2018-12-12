Home / News Updates / GROS ISLET BUS DRIVERS SPEAK OUT ON CAR WASH CONSTRUCTION

GROS ISLET BUS DRIVERS SPEAK OUT ON CAR WASH CONSTRUCTION

Stephy Anius December 12, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The drivers of the Gros Islet Minibus Association are calling on the authorities to consult them before embarking on a controversial plan for George the 5th Park. The plans are placing the member for Castries Central’s programme under pressure.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

VETERAN EDUCATOR CONCERNED ABOUT EFFECTS OF PORNOGRAPHIC VIDEOS ON TEENS

Veteran educator Dr Virginia Poyotte, is warning the youth about engaging in risky sexual behavior …

No comments

  1. Linford Fevrier
    December 13, 2018 at 7:21 am

    Not sure which one to believe

    Reply

Let us know what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: