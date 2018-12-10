GRENADA PM CALLS ON ISLANDS TO UNITE

The practicality of Caribbean unity was weighed heavily on the mind of Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell. He says that the Caribbean unity must be made to work for Caribbean people in a way that impacts their lives positively.
The practicality of Caribbean unity was weighed heavily on the mind of Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell. He says that the Caribbean unity must be made to work for Caribbean people in a way that impacts their lives positively.
The top brass of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force has sent is strongest signal …