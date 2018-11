Grenada And Antigua And Barbuda Have Voted Against The Caribbean Court Of Justice (CCJ) Becoming Their Highest Appellate Court. The Two Countries Made Their Stance Clear Through National Referendums On Tuesday. The Leaders Of Both Countries Have Expressed Their Disappointment In The Move.

