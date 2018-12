THE TWO MONTH EXCRUCIATING WAIT BY THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF BOTHAM JEAN, WHO WAS FATALLY SHOT IN HIS APARTMENT BY A WHITE POLICE WOMEN, FOR THE OUTCOME OF THE GRAND JURY IS OVER.

LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON, THE GRAND JURY DECIDED THAT AMBER GUYGER, A FORMER POLICE OFFICER WHO SHOT BOTHAM JEAN WILL BE CHARGED WITH MURDER

THE FAMILY IS RELIEVED BY THE RULING.

