GOV’T ROLLS OUT NEW COVID 19 PROTOCOLS FOR TAXI SECTOR

Allin Fevrier June 18, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

The government of Saint Lucia is taking another look at the protocols for air travel into the island after a lukewarm response to the mandatory 48-hour pre-departure covid-19 tests. Nonetheless, while the administration tweaks the entry requirements, the ministry of tourism has unveiled new protocols for taxi-operators in the sector under the banner, securing lives, restoring livelihoods. The big reveal of the guidelines was made during a presentation on NTN which featured the premiere of a special PSA.

