Gov’t Orders Public Shut Down Ahead of Tropical Storm Maria Impact

STATEMENT BY ACTING PRIME MINISTER, HON. LENARD MONTOUTE ON TROPICAL STORM MARIA

17 September 2017 – A Tropical Storm warning was issued for Saint Lucia at 11:00 AM on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Maria is expected to affect Saint Lucia and the Lesser Antilles from Sunday night.

In accordance with the guidelines for a national systematic shutdown and having consulted the MET Office, NEMO, the Ministry of Education and the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, I have ordered that all schools, businesses and government offices be closed on Monday, September 18, 2017 and remain closed until the ALL CLEAR is given.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides are advised to be vigilant and exercise extreme caution.

Small craft operators and other marine interests should remain in port and secure equipment. Persons are urged not to venture out, till the ALL CLEAR has been declared.

The NEMO Secretariat and the MET Office will continue to monitor the situation and to keep the public informed.

Residents are URGED to continue listening for advisories, stay alert and be in a constant state of preparedness. The public is again reminded that the official source for information are the MET OFFICE and NEMO in Saint Lucia.