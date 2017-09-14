Gov’t ‘Considering’ Knocking Down St. Jude Hospital

Minister of Health Senator Mary Isaac revealed [September 14] that the Allen Chastanet Administration is ‘considering’ scrapping the current building plant expected to house the overdue St. Jude Hospital.

Fire destroyed the surgical wing of the St. Jude Hospital in 2009.

Operations have been moved to the Sir George Odlum Stadium in Vieux – Fort.

Former Prime Minister Stephenson King during the 2006 – 2011 United Workers Party [UWP] Administration led the reconstruction efforts that reportedly began in 2010.

Construction firm Halcrow was awarded the contract to rebuild St. Jude Hospital.

Governments changed and the [2011 – 2016] Dr. Kenny Anthony led Saint Lucia Labor Party [SLP] Administration retained Halcrow to continue St. Jude reconstruction.

HTS News4orce understands that preliminary repair estimates ranged from more than $500,000 in 2010, to more than $7 million dollars by 2011.

To date, more than $100 million dollars in taxpayer money and grants have been spent on St. Jude Hospital.

Within months of assuming Office in June 2016, the UWP Administration led by Allen Chastanet halted all construction. Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph authorized FDL Consults to conduct a technical audit to understand the delays holding up the completion of St. Jude.

FDL was paid a reported $980,000 by the government to conduct the technical audit on St. Jude.

News4orce obtained a leaked copy of the more than 300 page FDL technical audit.

Recommendations to the government included The FDL report has diagnosed that St. Jude presently Abandonment of the facility. Does not meet electrical standards Injecting more cash for a costly upgrade. Does not meet safety standards Building another facility at a different site. Does not meet accreditation standards

Additionally, the report alleges approval from / by the Development Control Authority [DCA] has not been granted for construction at the current site.

On the sidelines of a Senate Sitting, Health Minister Isaac told local reporters reconstruction plans had been ‘deviated’ and noted that the current building ‘does not conform’ to global standards. The Health Minister suggested the government may not have a choice other than to demolish the hospital building.

FDL Consults, according to the technical audit estimated a further $100 million dollars is required to finish the job.

Senator Isaac said the government is ‘not sure’ where additional revenue will come from to undertake rebuilding St. Jude Hospital. [Watch video]