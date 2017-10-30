Home / News Updates / Gov’t Committed to Growing Carnival & Creole Heritage Festivals, PM Urges Public to Take Culture ‘More Seriously’

Gov’t Committed to Growing Carnival & Creole Heritage Festivals, PM Urges Public to Take Culture ‘More Seriously’

Rehani Isidore October 30, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Creole Heritage Month climaxed on October 29 across several communities throughout Saint Lucia.

The communities of La Ressource, Dennery, Vieux-Fort, Marigot and Babonneau were selected by the Monsignor Dr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre [FRC] to hold the official kweyol festivities.

HTS News4orce caught up with Prime Minister Allen Chastanet in Vieux – Fort taking in the activities.

The Prime Minister stressed on the importance of preserving local culture and informed that plans are advancing to include / inculcate Creole Heritage Month along with Carnival into a broad tourism based marketing campaign.

