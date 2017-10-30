Gov’t Committed to Growing Carnival & Creole Heritage Festivals, PM Urges Public to Take Culture ‘More Seriously’

Creole Heritage Month climaxed on October 29 across several communities throughout Saint Lucia.
The communities of La Ressource, Dennery, Vieux-Fort, Marigot and Babonneau were selected by the Monsignor Dr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre [FRC] to hold the official kweyol festivities.
HTS News4orce caught up with Prime Minister Allen Chastanet in Vieux – Fort taking in the activities.
The Prime Minister stressed on the importance of preserving local culture and informed that plans are advancing to include / inculcate Creole Heritage Month along with Carnival into a broad tourism based marketing campaign.