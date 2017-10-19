Gov’t Approves re-appointment of Greene as Acting Director of Public Prosecutions

HTS News4orce has learned that attorney Daarsrean Greene is reportedly in negotiations with the Justice Ministry and the government on continuing his stint as Acting Director of Public Prosecutions [DPP].

Greene was officially sworn in on October 17, 2016 and initially accepted the post on a 12 month contract.

The post of DPP remained vacant for 10 months before Greene assumed the role to succeed Victoria Charles-Clarke. In 2016, the Chastanet-led Administration took the decision to double the salary for the post of DPP reportedly to attract prospective candidates.