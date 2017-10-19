Home / News Updates / Gov’t Approves re-appointment of Greene as Acting Director of Public Prosecutions

Rehani Isidore October 19, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

HTS News4orce has learned that attorney Daarsrean Greene is reportedly in negotiations with the Justice Ministry and the government on continuing his stint as Acting Director of Public Prosecutions [DPP]. 

Greene was officially sworn in on October 17, 2016 and initially accepted the post on a 12 month contract.

The post of DPP remained vacant for 10 months before Greene assumed the role to succeed Victoria Charles-Clarke. In 2016, the Chastanet-led Administration took the decision to double the salary for the post of DPP reportedly to attract prospective candidates.

 

