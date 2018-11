As Of November 15th, Vieux-Fort Residents, Commuters And Motorists Will No Longer Have Access To The La Ressource Road – A Main Roadway Leading Into Grace And Other Vieux-Fort North Communities. Despite Outcry From Affected Residents And Motorists, The La Ressource Road Shutdown Is Intended To Facilitate Expanding Construction Of The Government Backed Desert Star Holdings Horse-Racing Track In Beausejour, Vieux-Fort.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit