GOVERNMENT OF ST LUCIA EXTENDS CONDOLENCES TO HAITI AFTER QUAKE

[Press Release] In the wake of the reported 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on the evening of Saturday 6th October 2018, the Government of Saint Lucia has expressed condolences to the Government and People of Haiti.

It has been reported that at least 12 people have died and over 200 were injured in the earthquake and at least one aftershock that rocked the northern part of the island.

In a statement on Monday, Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet called on Saint Lucians to keep the people of Haiti in all our thoughts and prayers.

“Right now the fear is that there will be strong aftershocks,” stated Prime Minister Chastanet. “These are our brothers and sisters in Haiti who have suffered immensely and are now living in fear and this may create panic. We also know that the people of Haiti are still recovering from the devastating 2010 earthquake. We must continue to offer support where we can, especially at the OECS and Caricom levels. Our deepest condolences go out to the families of the victims and to those injured in this most recent earthquake.”

This is reportedly the strongest earthquake to hit Haiti since 2010 when Haiti was devastated by a quake measuring 7.3 on the richter scale which left more than 220,000 people dead and over 300,000 were injured.

