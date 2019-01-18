GOVERNMENT MUM ON HATHAWAY HOMICIDE

As global press converges on Saint Lucia in light of the apparent murder of 67-year-old British national Robert Hathaway, questions have been raised to Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee on the island’s strategy to offset anticipated backlash in the United Kingdom – Saint Lucia’s second largest source market. Fedee instead deflected to his colleague minister for security and home affairs Senator Hermangild Francis. Opposition MP and former UK high commissioner Dr. Ernest Hilaire did address the Hathaway homicide at an earlier press conference. He expects renewed interest by the British in Saint Lucia’s criminal justice system.

