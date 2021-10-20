The government of St. Lucia is reportedly mulling the expansion of the Gros Islet polyclinic. Officials toured the facility on Tuesday, as they continue to evaluate plans to improve the medical infrastructure across Saint Lucia.
The government of St. Lucia is reportedly mulling the expansion of the Gros Islet polyclinic. Officials toured the facility on Tuesday, as they continue to evaluate plans to improve the medical infrastructure across Saint Lucia.
National epidemiologist dr. Michelle Francois is wary of collective complacency, as the fourth wave of …