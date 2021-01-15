Breaking news of more covid-19 cases. Saint Lucia recorded another 41 infections on Thursday. According to the latest bulletin from chief medical officer dr. Sharon Belmar-George, all the new cases are Saint Lucian nationals.
Breaking news of more covid-19 cases. Saint Lucia recorded another 41 infections on Thursday. According to the latest bulletin from chief medical officer dr. Sharon Belmar-George, all the new cases are Saint Lucian nationals.
Political scientist Denys Springer has welcomed news of a change in diplomatic protocol between the …