GOVERNMENT AND FIREFIGHTERS REMAIN AT ODDS

There is still no progress in the impasse between the government and The St. Lucia Fire Service Association. The fire fighters have been on strike for ten days now with more than sixty percent of them participating in the protest. This has meant that the senior officers of the fire service have had to man the service.

(Joseph Joseph, Fire Chief- SLFS)

Speaking to HTS News4orce earlier this week, the Fire Chief Joseph Joseph said he was not sure how much longer the protest will continue.

The fire chief said he wanted the industrial relations dispute resolved at the soonest in order for the fire service to continue to undertake its many vital roles of saving lives and protecting property.

Yesterday the members of the St. Lucia Fire Service Association rejected a letter from Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.

They took issue with the tone and content of the letter citing its departure from discussion held with minister for labour Stevenson King on Tuesday March 19th.