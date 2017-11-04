GK Insurance Mabouya Valley Under-22 Football Tournament Concluded

PRESS RELEASE: The GK Insurance Mabouya Valley Under-22 Football Tournament came to an exciting climax on Saturday October 28th 2017. The finals attracted scores of patrons from the Valley and surrounding communities.

Prior to the tournament final, eight teams participated this year, all vying for the much coveted tournament trophy, which included Mabouya Valley U17, Monarch, Survivals, Rovers United, R.Y.O., Togetherness Youth, Chesters and Aux Lyons United. Lead sponsors, GK Insurance were on hand to witness Togetherness Youth seal the 2017 Tournament title over the highly competitive Monarch Sports Club. This match was preceded by a third place playoff between the Rovers United and Aux Lyons United Sports Clubs.

Sponsorship of the Mabouya Valley Under-22 Football Tournament began eight years ago under the umbrella of the then EC Global Insurance Company, building a strong partnership with the Mabouya Valley Youth and Sports Council. The mantle has since been passed to GK Insurance as title sponsors of the tournament, represented locally by its official agents EC Global Insurance Agency.

Roger Hare, Regional Business Development Manager for GK Insurance extended hearty congratulations to the Mabouya Valley Youth and Sports Council and its support teams for another successful staging of the Tournament. He further went on to explain that parent company Grace Kennedy firmly believes in a philosophy which supports youth development within communities and the tournament partnership was a clear indication of that.