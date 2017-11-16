The Caribbean Policy Development Center facilitated a workshop to harmonize legislation for NGO’s across the region.
The workshop is funded under the Caribbean regional indicative programme through the EU.
The Caribbean Policy Development Center facilitated a workshop to harmonize legislation for NGO’s across the region.
The workshop is funded under the Caribbean regional indicative programme through the EU.
(PRESS RELEASE) – Members of the public are advised that effective November 23, 2017 the …