GG PRESENTS CHRISTMAS CHARITY PROCEEDS

Despite news of her pending departure, the Governor General of St. Lucia on December 8 in keeping with the holiday spirit presented the proceeds of various fundraisers held under her patronage to many charitable groups.

A number of less fortunate Saint Lucian children will have presents this Christmas compliments the Governor General’s charities.

Her Excellency, Dame Pearlette Louisy presented cheques and toys to a number of organizations.

The Governor General presented cheques to a number of causes of rebuilding the hospital severely damaged by a raging fire in September.

The goal is to ensure the less fortunate have a special Christmas and needy children experience the fun and enjoyment that toys bring.