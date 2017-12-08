Home / News Updates / GG PRESENTS CHRISTMAS CHARITY PROCEEDS

GG PRESENTS CHRISTMAS CHARITY PROCEEDS

Rehani Isidore December 8, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Despite news of her pending departure, the Governor General of St. Lucia on December 8 in keeping with the holiday spirit presented the proceeds of various fundraisers held under her patronage to many charitable groups.
A number of less fortunate Saint Lucian children will have presents this Christmas compliments the Governor General’s charities.
Her Excellency, Dame Pearlette Louisy presented cheques and toys to a number of organizations.

The Governor General presented cheques to a number of causes of rebuilding the hospital severely damaged by a raging fire in September.
The goal is to ensure the less fortunate have a special Christmas and needy children experience the fun and enjoyment that toys bring.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

RAYMOND TALKS OF 2.7% ECONOMIC

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Dr. Ubaldus Raymond says the Saint Lucia economy is …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved