Home Affairs Minister Senator Hermangild Francis Says He Wants To Know More About The Alleged Abuse Allegations Leveled At A Senior Ranking Police Officer Who Is The Husband And ‘Person Of Interest’ In The Shooting Death Of 42-Year-Old Kimberly Williams-De Leon. Gender Rights Group Raise Your Voice Inc. Is Demanding The Government Implement Tougher Laws To Protect Victims Of Domestic Abuse.

