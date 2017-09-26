Gasoline Remains at $12.75 per litre for Consecutive Weeks

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and kerosene remains unchanged.

The retail prices for LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders and diesel have been changed. The price changes took effect from Monday, September 25, 2017:

* Diesel from $12.03 to $12.51 per gallon or from $2.65 to $2.75 per litre

* 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) from $31.24 to $31.66 per cylinder

* 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) from $34.64 to $35.11 per cylinder

* 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) from $191.70 to $193.84 per cylinder

* GASOLINE remains unchanged at $2.80 per litre or $12.75 per gallon

* Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre or $6.39 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, October 16, 2017.