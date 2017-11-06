Gas Prices Remain at $12.75 for another 3 Weeks

GIS – THE PRICE CHANGES TAKE EFFECT ON NOV. 6 AND WILL BE NEXT ADJUSTED ON NOV. 27.

In keeping with changes in international oil prices and government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of diesel, LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders have been changed. The retail prices for gasoline and kerosene remain unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, Nov. 6.

Diesel decreased from $12.60 to $12.59 per gallon.

The 20-pound cylinder (9.07 kg) decreased from $32.40 to $31.55 per cylinder; the 22-pound cylinder (9.98 kg) decreased from $35.92 to $34.99 per cylinder; and the 100-pound cylinder (45.36kg) from $201.24 to $197.00 per cylinder.

The price of gasoline remains unchanged at $2.80 per litre or $12.75 per gallon. Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre or $6.39 per gallon.

The retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, Nov. 27.