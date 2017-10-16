Gas Prices Remain at $12.75 for 12 Weeks

PRESS RELEASE: The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline (unleaded) and kerosene remains unchanged. The retail price for LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders and diesel have been changed. The price changes take effect from Monday, October 16, 2017:

Diesel from $12.51 to $12.60 per gallon or from $2.75 to $2.77 per litre

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) from $31.66 to $32.40 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) from $35.11 to $35.92 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) from $193.84 to $201.24 per cylinder

G ASOLINE remains unchanged at $2.80 per litre or $12.75 per gallon

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre or $6.39 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, November 06, 2017.