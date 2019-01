Derniere Rivière, Dennery, residents converged at Cage’s main headquarters in Gros-Islet on Monday morning; demanding that the agent compensate them for monies won at a bar in the community.

Over 11 residents say they won video lottery games at metro’s bar in December 2018; ranging from 300 to thousands of dollars, but the shop owner has refused to pay up.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit