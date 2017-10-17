Gabriel, Cummins warm up with impressive efforts

[ESPNcricinfo] West Indians 336 for 7 declared and 74 for 1 (Hope 35*, Powell 34*) lead Zimbabwe A 143 (Moor 32, Chibhabha 27, Bishoo 3-28, Gabriel 2-5, Cummins 2-8) by 267 runs.

Devendra Bishoo, who had a minimal role to play with the ball during the Test series in England, warmed up for Zimbabwe with a three-wicket haul on day two of the tour-opener in Bulawayo, but the more noteworthy effort came from their fast bowling duo of Shannon Gabriel and Miguel Cummins.

West Indians, who declared on 336 for 7, skittled Zimbabwe A for 143 in 44.1 overs. In their second innings, the West Indies went to stumps at 74 for the loss of Kraigg Brathwaite.

Cummins and Gabriel, expected to share the new ball, picked two wickets a piece while Raymon Reifer, pushing for his first Test cap, also did his chances no harm. Reifer picked up the key wicket of the experienced Chamu Chibhabha on his way to figures of 2 for 29.

Six Zimbabwe batsmen got into double digits, with just PJ Moor, the captain, topping with 32. The 39-run fifth-wicket stand between Richmond Mutumbami and Moor was the highest of the innings.

Brathwaite was out for two in the second over, but Kieran Powell and Kyle Hope, who appeared to be seeking solid match practice after failing to score a half-century on the Test tour of England, were unbeaten on 34 and 35 respectively.